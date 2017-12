Serena Williams of the USA poses with her trophy after defeating her sister Venus Williams in their women's Singles final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Tennis fans were elated on Monday to learn that American tennis idol Serena Williams would soon be returning to the courts after almost a year of absence due to maternity.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is to participate in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 30 against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.