Serena Williams of the United States celebrates her win over Julia Goerges of Germany in their Wimbledon semi-final match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Julia Goerges of Germany walks off Centre Court following her defeat at the hands of Serena Williams of the United States in their Wimbledon semi-final match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA