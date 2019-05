Serena Williams of the United States reacts while playing against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during their women's singles quarter-final match on day 10 of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HAMISH BLAIR

The United States’ tennis sensation Serena Williams will start her campaign for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open on Sunday.

Although not many are daring to bet on her victory in Paris, Williams is always counted among the favorites to win a Grand Slam.