Serena Williams of the USA in action against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden during their women's singles first round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Serena Williams announced Tuesday her withdrawal from the Italian Open, which she has won four times, due to injury.

The 37-year-old, who made a victorious debut in the 2019 Italian Open by defeating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, was due to play her elder sister Venus in the second round.