Serge Ibaka scored a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds Saturday night as the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 114-106 in Game One of their Eastern Conference first round playoff.

The victory breaks a miserable record for the Raptors, who had lost 10 consecutive playoff openers, including six at home at the Air Canada Centre.