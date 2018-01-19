Spain's Sergi Roberto reached an agreement with Barcelona to extend his contract until 2022, the La Liga club announced on Friday.
The versatile midfielder's new contract includes a 500-million-euro ($613 million) buyout clause.
Barcelona's Sergi Roberto (R) in action against Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea (L) during the International Champions Cup friendly soccer match between Barcelona and Manchester United at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 25 July 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
