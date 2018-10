Mexico City, Oct 24 (EFE).- Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio "Checo" Perez (Force India) said here Wednesday that he is hoping for rain at the Mexico Grand Prix. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio "Checo" Perez (Force India) said here Wednesday that he is hoping for rain at the Mexico Grand Prix.

"The weather would be a good opportunity to equalize things and see the differences in the drivers," Perez, who is in eighth place this season, told reporters.