Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez said Wednesday he feels he is living his best moment both in the sport and in his personal life, and that he is ready to put on good performance at his home Grand Prix.

"I'm at my best in and out of Formula One, in the car, with the team. The experience has given me confidence; I am calm because I know what I can give," the 29-year-old racer, best known as 'Checo,' said at a press conference.