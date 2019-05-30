Real Madrid's Spanish defender and captain Sergio Ramos attends a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos announced Thursday that he is staying at the Spanish club.

It was reported that the 33-year-old had an offer from a Chinese club but his current contract ends on June 30, 2021.