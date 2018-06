Sergio Ramos (L) of Spain celebrates the 2-2 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spain captain Sergio Ramos took to social media Wednesday, urging fans to unite behind the national team as it builds up to play hosts Russia in the FIFA World Cup's last-16 knockout phase.

The center-back, who also captains Real Madrid, said it did not matter whether fans were critical of La Roja, so long as they felt proud to support the team.