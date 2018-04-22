Sergio Salinero and Ana Lozano won the 10K running race in the Spanish capital on Sunday, an event that kicked off the Madrid Marathon program.
The run started at 8.30 am, half an hour before the 42K marathon.
Several thousand runners compete in the 41th Madrid Marathon race in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2018. EPA-EFE/VICTOR LERENA
