Firemen work at the site of the partially collapsed Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Relatives of Chilean victims of a collapsed highway bridge, Juan Carlos Pastenes, and Leyla Nora Rivera Castillo stand beside their coffins at the Fiera di Genova exhibition center, where some of the victims are laid in state, in Genoa, Italy, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

A pair of soccer matches involving clubs from Genoa that were postponed following this week's collapse of a bridge in the northern Italian city have been rescheduled, Serie A said Friday.

The Sampdoria-Fiorentina contest will be played Sept. 19, while the AC Milan-Genoa match is set for Oct. 31.