Serie A on Thursday ordered Inter Milan to play two matches behind closed doors after club supporters allegedly engaged in racist chants against Napoli player Kalidou Koulibaly during a contest this week at the San Siro.

The league also handed down two-match suspensions to Koulibaly and teammate Lorenzo Insigne, who were both ejected from Wednesday's match for clashing with the referee.