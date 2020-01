Spanish Quique Setien attends his presentation as new FC Barcelona's head coach during an act held at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 14 January 2019. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu (L) and FC Barcelona's sports director Eric Abidal (R) poses for the media with the new head coach of the club, Quique Setien (C), during his presentation in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 14 January 2019. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Setién's wildest dream comes true as he settles in at Camp Nou

Quique Setién on Tuesday said his new role as head coach of FC Barcelona was a dream come true.

The former Real Betis coach made no secret of his excitement to take on a role at one of the world's biggest clubs. A team that is currently top of Spain's La Liga, safely through to the knock-out round of the Champions League and still vying for the Copa del Rey.