A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Kazuhiro Takahashi (L) of Japan and Seung Hwan Jung of South Korea in action during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game between Korea and Japan at the Gangneung Hockey Centre, The Paralympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, South Korea, 10 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL MARKLUND / OIS/IOC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar 11 (efe-epa) - Seung Hwan Jung, considered the fastest man in the world in a sleigh and nicknamed "Messi on ice", is one of the great protagonists of the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, where the South Korean national ice hockey team debuted with a victory over Japan on Saturday.

Jung, 32, was in an accident at age five and his left leg had to be amputated. In sport, he has found his refuge, motivation and the best way to highlight the strength of will that emerges from all Paralympic athletes.