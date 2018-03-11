PyeongChang, South Korea, Mar 11 (efe-epa) - Seung Hwan Jung, considered the fastest man in the world in a sleigh and nicknamed "Messi on ice", is one of the great protagonists of the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, where the South Korean national ice hockey team debuted with a victory over Japan on Saturday.
Jung, 32, was in an accident at age five and his left leg had to be amputated. In sport, he has found his refuge, motivation and the best way to highlight the strength of will that emerges from all Paralympic athletes.