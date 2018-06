Australia's Samantha Stosur hits a forehand during her semi-final match at the Mallorca Open on 23 June 2018 against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. EPA-EFE/LLITERES.

Australia's Samantha Stosur hits a forehand during her semi-final match at the Mallorca Open on 23 June 2018 against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova hits a forehand during her semi-final match against Australia's Samantha Stosur at the Mallorca Open on 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LLITERES.

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova defeated Australia's Samantha Stosur 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 Saturday to advance to her third straight final at the Mallorca Open, a Wimbledon tune-up event.

Sevastova dropped her serve twice in a competitive first set, but she lost just five points on serve in the second set as she rolled to an easy victory.