Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia throws her racquet to the ground during her round two women's singles match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Anastasija Sevastova (L) of Latvia watches during the rain in a break from the round two match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in action during her round two women's singles match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Melbourne, Australia, Jan 17 (efe-epa). - Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia defeated Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on Thursday to move into the round three of the Australian Open.

The loss brings an end to the 18-year-old Canadian's Australian Open run who started the season with 11 wins in 12 matches.