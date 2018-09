Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova shakes hands with American Sloane Stephens, the defending champion, after defeating her 6-2, 6-3 in the US Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018, at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova hits a backhand shot to American Sloane Stephens in the US Open quarterfinals on Sept. 4, 2018, at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova celebrates after defeating American Sloane Stephens, the defending champion, in the US Open quarterfinals 6-2, 6-3 on Sept. 4, 2018, at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, the No. 19 seed, knocked off American Sloane Stephens, the defending champion and No. 3 seed, 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday in the US Open quarterfinals, becoming the first woman to book a semifinals spot in the last Grand Slam event of the year.

The 28-year-old Sevastova got payback against Stephens, who beat her last year in the quarterfinals on her way to her first major title.