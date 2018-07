Romania's Mihaela Buznarescu reacts during her match against Petra Martic of Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 Bucharest Open tennis tournament in Bucharest, Romania, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Petra Martic of Croatia stretches for a forehand during her match against Romania's Mihaela Buznarescu in the semi-finals of the 2018 Bucharest Open tennis tournament in Bucharest, Romania, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Polona Hercog of Slovenia hits a backhand during her match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the semi-finals of the 2018 Bucharest Open tennis tournament in Bucharest, Romania, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia prepares to hit a backhand during her match against Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the semi-finals of the 2018 Bucharest Open tennis tournament in Bucharest, Romania, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Top-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova advanced Saturday to the Bucharest Open final when her opponent, Polona Hercog, was forced to retire due to injury.

The eighth-seeded Slovenian had lost the first set 6-1 when she decided not to continue, sending the 28-year-old Sevastova into her sixth career final and third on clay.