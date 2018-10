Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia reacts during her women's semifinal singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves during the women's semifinal singles match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the women's semifinal singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in action against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the women's semifinal singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, ranked world No. 20, upset Japan's Naomi Osaka, eighth seed, with a 6-4, 6-4 win on Saturday to qualify for the China Open final.

The first set started very close, while Sevastova managed to break the serve to the US Open champion to have a 4-3 lead, allowing her to gain confidence.