Myanmar fans cheer for their team during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group F soccer match between Myanmar and Japan at the Thuwanna Football Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Several players of Myanmar's national soccer team have decided not to respond to a call to play the qualifying matches for the 2022 Qatar World Cup in protest of the military coup carried out in early February, local broadcaster DVB reported.

The Myanmar team, ranked fourth in its qualifying group, is slated to face Japan on May 28 and was scheduled to travel to there on May 15.