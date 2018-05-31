New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (R) swings through for a two run RBI single to centerfield against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning of their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a foul tip off his batting helmet knocking it off his head during the third inning against the Houston Astros in their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino throws to the Houston Astros in the first inning of their MLB game at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New York Yankees opener Luis Severino pitched seven innings to lead his team to a 5-3 victory against the Houston Astros Wednesday.

Severino gave up two runs off of four hits in seven innings, striking out 11 batters to clinch the win.