Photograph showing Sevilla FC's Sergi Gomez vying for the ball with Huesca's Alex Gallar during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match in Sevilla, Spain, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jose Manuel Vidal

Photograph showing Sevilla FC's Andre Silva vying for the ball with SD Huesca's Jorge Pulido during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match in Sevilla, Spain, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Jose Manuel Vidal

Sevilla on Sunday beat Sociedad Deportiva Huesca 2-1 with two goals by Pablo Sarabia in the second half.

Sevilla - who on Thursday steamrolled Turkey's Akhisar 6-0 - got off on the wrong foot, with several offsides called by the video assistant referee (VAR).