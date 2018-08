Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder (No. 9) scores a goal against Sigma Olomouc during the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 30, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro.

Sevilla forward Franco Vazquez (R) tries to elude a challenge from Martin Sladky of Sigma Olomouc during the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 30, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro.

Maxime Gonalons (No.15) is congratulated by his Sevilla teammates after scoring a goal against Sigma Olomouc during the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 30, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Raul Caro.

Five-time winners Sevilla are headed back to the Europa League after dominating Sigma Olomouc 3-0 here Thursday in the second leg of the qualifying tie.

Leading 1-0 after the first leg in Olomouc, Sevilla confronted a visiting side ready to throw caution to the wind.