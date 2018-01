Espanyol's Spanish midfielder Javi Fuego (R) vies for the ball with Sevilla's Argentinean midfielder Franco Vazquez (C), during the Spanish league La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla FC in Cornella, Barcelona, north eastern Spain on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Espanyol's Brazilian striker Leo Baptistao reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the Spanish league La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla FC in Cornella, Barcelona, north eastern Spain on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Espanyol's Brazilian striker Leo Baptistao (L) vies for the ball with Sevilla's Argentinean defender Gabriel Mercado (R), during the Spanish league La Liga match between Espanyol and Sevilla FC in Cornella, Barcelona, north eastern Spain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Sevilla defeated hosts Espanyol 3-0 in the 20th round of La Liga action on Saturday, earning their first win in six matches.

Argentine midfielder Franco Vazquez gave Sevilla the lead 15 minutes into the game, while Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia doubled the score in the 35th minute.