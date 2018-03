Italian Vincenzo Montella (L), the new head coach of Sevilla FC, toasts with the club's President Jose Castro (R) during his presentation at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, on Dec. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIO MUNOZ

The president of Sevilla, Jose Castro, on Monday urged his team to write a new page in the club's history by qualifying for the quarterfinals for the first time in six decades in the upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester United.

Sevilla, coached by Vincenzo Montella, is to be hosted by Manchester United on Tuesday at Old Trafford stadium in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, after the first leg ended with a goalless draw.