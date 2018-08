Sevilla's head coach, Pablo Machin (R), reacts during the first-leg UEFA Europa League third round qualifying match between Sevilla and Zalgiris Vilna in Seville, Spain, on Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla coach Pablo Machin on Wednesday warned that the upcoming Europa League game against Lithuanian side FK Zalgiris will not be easy.

The Sevilla squad is set to be hosted by the Zalgiris Green and Whites on Thursday in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League's third qualification round after winning the first leg 1-0 on Aug. 9.