Sevilla's Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella (R) and Argentinian midfielder Ever Banega (L) attend their team's training session at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Feb 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella said Tuesday that his players must play with courage in this week's Champions League clash with Manchester United.

He commented during a press conference ahead of the first leg of the round of 16 tie, to be played Wednesday at Seville's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.