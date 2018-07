Sevilla FC's Spanish head coach, Pablo Machin, during a press conference held after a team's training session at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on July 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Sevilla FC's Spanish head coach, Pablo Machin, during a press conference held after a team's training session at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on July 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Sevilla coach Pablo Machin said Wednesday that he respects Hungarian club Ujpest, his team's opponent in the upcoming UEFA Europa League qualifier.

Sevilla is set to host Ujpest on Thursday in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League, where Machin will make his official debut as coach.