Valencia's Rodrigo celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage H soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Valencia's Rodrigo (L) scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage H soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Sevilla FC's Joan Jordan (bottom) celebrates with teammate Sergio Reguilon (top) after scoring during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Alaves and Sevilla at the Mendizorrotza stadium in Vitoria, Spain, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/David Aguilar

Real Madrid's French head coach Zinedine Zidane reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Thomas Meunier (C, down) of Paris Saint Germain celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (L) and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (C) and Eder Militao (R) react after conceding the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Yoan Valat

Coach Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla squad will be defending its leading spot in La Liga against third-placed Real Madrid who will be visiting the Andalusian club after the capital side's European defeat to Paris Saint Germain.

Madrid was handed a 3-0 defeat by PSG at the Le Parc des Princes on Wednesday.