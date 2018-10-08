Sevilla downed Celta Vigo 2-1 in Spanish soccer action at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on Sunday, with an unlucky but scrappy Celta going a man early in the second half.
Sevilla got on the board first in the 39th minute when Pablo Sarabia got to the goal with a powerful header on a good cross by Jasus Navas, adding a second tally by Wissam Ben Yedder in the 61st minute and looking like they were going to blank their rivals until Celta scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute, albeit on a fabulous shot by Sofiane Boufal.