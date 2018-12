Sevilla's midfielder Ever Banega (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC at the Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla on Sunday earned a 2-0 home win over Girona on the strength of two second half goals, to regain the second spot in La Liga table.

Following the victories of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Sevilla had not option rather than a win to regain the second spot the Rojiblancos temporarily grabbed after their hard fought 3-2 win over Valladolid.