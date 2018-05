Sevilla celebrate a goal against Real Madrid during a La Liga match on Wednesday, May 9, at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla's Yissam Ben Yedder (right) tries to control the ball as Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos closes in during a La Liga match on Wednesday, May 9, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos (right) tries to head the ball away from Sevilla's Luis Muriel during a La Liga match on Wednesday, May 9, at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla's Sandro Ramirez steps over Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla during a La Liga match on Wednesday, May 9, at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla defeated Real Madrid 3-2 here Wednesday to climb to seventh in La Liga, the final Europa League berth, leaving the Blancos three points behind second-place Atletico Madrid with two matches left to play.

Already missing some starters to injury and suspension, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane fielded a line-up with seven subs, clearly looking ahead to the May 26 Champions League final against Liverpool.