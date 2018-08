Sevilla's Ever Banega (R) tries to elude a challenge by David Houska of Sigma Olomouc during the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in Olomouc, Czech Republic. EFE-EPA/LUKAS KABON

Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Sigma Olomouc in the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in Olomouc, Czech Republic. EFE-EPA/Lukas Kabon

Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon (L) y Ibrahim Amadou (above) battle for the ball with Jan Sterba and Vaclav Jamelka of Sigma Olomouc during the first leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 23, in Olomouc, Czech Republic. EFE-EPA/Lukas Kabon

Sevilla prevailed 1-0 here Thursday over Sigma Olomouc in the first leg of a Europa League qualifying tie.

The visitors could count themselves lucky to come away with the victory after turning in a sub-par performance, but remain the favorites to qualify for a tournament that they have won a record five times.