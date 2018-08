Pablo Sarabia (C) scores for Sevilla FC against Ujpest FC in the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 2 , in Budapest. EFE-EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary

Ujpest FC defender Soma Novothny (in white) vies for the ball with Sevilla FC's Daniel Carriço during the second leg of a Europa League qualifying tie on Thursday, Aug. 2, in Budapest. EFE-EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary

Robert Litauszki (in white) of Ujpest FC watches as Sevilla's Luis Fernando Muriel tries to control the ball during the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 2, in Budapest. EFE-EPA/Zsolt Szigetvary

Sevilla defeated Ujpest 3-1 here Thursday in the second leg of their 2018-2019 Europa League second-round qualifier to win 7-1 on aggregate and claim a spot in the third round.

The hosts, anxious to put behind them the 4-0 humiliation they suffered in Spain, sought to control the contest from the opening whistle.