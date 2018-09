Some railings in the Ipurua stands broke when Sevilla fans were celebrating their team's lead in the game against Eibar and several of them fell over the side and either had to receive medical attention or were hospitalized. EFE-EPA/Gorka Estrada.

Sevilla forward Ben Yedder (r.) vies for the ball with Eibar midfielder Papakouly Diop on Sept. 29, 2018, as Sevilla is about to complete a fantastic week with another victory, this time a 3-1 win over Eibar. EFE-EPA/Gorka Estrada

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega (r.) vies for the ball with Eibar's Sergi Enrich on Sept. 29, 2018, as Sevilla is about to complete a fantastic week with another victory, this time a 3-1 win over Eibar. EFE-EPA/Gorka Estrada

Sevilla completed its fantastic week with another victory, this time at the always complicated Ipurua Municipal Stadium with a 3-1 win over Eibar, which boosts it up the La Liga table.

After routing Levante and Real Madrid, Pablo Machin's squad did the same against Eibar on a day whose only dark moment came when Sevilla fans were celebrating their team's winning ways...and a railing in the stands broke and a number of them were injured.