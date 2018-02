Sevilla's Joaquin Correa (C) vies for the ball with UD Las Palmas' Oghenekaro Etevo (L) during the Spainish Primera Division soccer match between UD Las Palmas and Sevilla FC at Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

French forward Ben Yedder (R) scores against UD Las Palmas in front of UD Las Palmas' Argentinian goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola (2-L) and Brazilian defender Michel Macedo (2-R) during their Spainsh Primera Division soccer game at Estadio de Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Elvira Urquijo A.

Sevilla's Ben Yedder (rear) celebrates with team mate Pablo Sarabia (front) after scoring a goal during the Spainish Primera Division soccer match between UD Las Palmas and Sevilla FC at Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Spain, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

Sevilla on Saturday pulled off its second victory in a row, defeating Las Palmas 2-1 in the 24th round of La Liga.

Sevilla now has 39 points and is provisionally in fifth position, three points behind La Liga defending champion Real Madrid, while Las Palmas remains provisionally in 18th.