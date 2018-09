Sevilla FC's players celebrate a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Levante's defender Robert Pier (L) vies for the ball against Portuguese forward Andre Silva of Sevilla FC during the La Liga soccer match between both teams at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Levante's midfielder Antonio Luna (L) vies for the ball against Jesus Navas of Sevilla FC during the La Liga soccer match between both teams at Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

After suffering a draw and two straight defeats in the past three matches, Sevilla thrashed Levante 6-2 on Sunday in the fifth round of La Liga.

Sevilla handed Levante its first six-goal home defeat in the Spanish league, thanks to a hat-trick from forward Wissam Ben Yedder, as well as the poor performance of Levante's goalkeeper Oier Olazabal.