Sevilla's FC head coach, Vicenzo Montella, addresses a press conference after the team's training session at the sport city in Seville, Spain, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Sevilla's FC midfielder Pablo Sarabia (L) and head coach, Vicenzo Montella (R), arrive to a press conference after the team's training session at the sport city in Seville, Spain, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Sevilla FC's head coach Vincenzo Montella on Monday vowed that his team would fight to the death in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich.

The Italian manager gave a press conference on the eve of the home first leg against the Bavarian giants, in which the Andalusian team looks to make history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time.