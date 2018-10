Sevilla FC's midfielder Roque Mesa (C) attends a trainig session held at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla held Wednesday the last training session before hosting a UEFA Europa League game against Akhisar.

Available Players from Los Hispalenses' first team took part in the session led by head coach Pablo Machin, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.