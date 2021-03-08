Sevilla have the tough task of trying to turn around their 2-3 deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last-16 second-leg Tuesday, while Norwegian forward Erling Haaland will hope to build up on his stellar first-leg performance.
Sevilla in tough mission against Haaland's Dortmund in Champions League
Dortmund's Erling Haaland (C) attends the team's training session in Dortmund, Germany, 08 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Dortmund players gather during the team's training session in Dortmund, Germany, 08 March 2021. EFE-EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
