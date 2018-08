Zalgiris Vilnius midfielder Jeremy Manzorro (L) executes a bicycle kick as Francisco Pejiño looks on during the first leg of a Europa League third-round qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 9, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla's Ever Banega (2nd from R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Zalgiris Vilnius during the first leg of their Europa League third-round qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 9, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Pepo Herrera

Zalgiris Vilnius' Donovan Slijngard (R) tries ti elude Sevilla's Pejiño during the first leg of a Europa League third-round qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 9, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla managed only a 1-0 victory here Thursday over Zalgiris Vilnius in the first leg of their Europa League third-round qualifying tie.

The hosts started well, but Zalgiris worked their way into the match and gave Sevilla plenty to think about as the sides look ahead to next week's second leg in the Lithuanian capital.