Alaves players Manu Garcia (c) and Argentine Jonathan Calleri (r) battle for the ball with Sevilla's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder during their teams' match on Dec. 2, 2018, in Vitoria, Spain. EFE-EPA/ADRIAN RUIZ DE HIERRO.

Alaves and Sevilla battled to a 1-1 tie in the Mendizorroza stadium, a draw that caused and Andalusians to lose their leadership spot in La Liga, with Barcelona supplanting them with its victory over Villarreal.

The Basque squad got on the board first in the 37th minute on a laser-like goal by Jony Rodriguez after a misplayed header by Sergi Gomez.