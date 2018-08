Sevilla celebrate a goal against Zalgiris during the second leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 16 in Vilnius. EFE-EPA/Valda Kalnina

Sevilla's Guilherme Arana scores a goal against Zalgiris during the second leg of a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 16 in Vilnius. EFE-EPA/VALDA KALNINA

Sevilla's Aleix Vidal (in red) vies for the ball with Marmadou Mbodj of Zalgiris in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday, Aug. 16, in Vilnius. EFE-EPA/Valda Kalnina

Sevilla routed Zalgiris Vilnius 5-0 here Thursday to win their third-round Europa League qualifying tie 6-0 on aggregate.

Nolito and Pablo Sarabia each had a brace to leave Sevilla, winners of three consecutive Europa League titles in 2014-2016, with just one more hurdle to clear to qualify for this season's competition.