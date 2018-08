Sevilla coach Pablo Machin (R) and player Roque Mesa (L) during a press conference at the Spanish club's sports city in Seville, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla FC head coach Pablo Machin (left) during a training on Aug. 11, 2018, at the club's sports city prior to the 2018 Spanish Super Cup, in which Sevilla will take on FC Barcelona on Aug. 12 in Tangier, Morocco. EPA-EFE/Pepo Herrera

Sevilla FC head coach Pablo Machin said here Saturday he was eager for his club to take on FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup and put up a better showing than in the 2018 Copa del Rey final.

Sevilla, the Copa del Rey runner-up, will take on Barcelona, the La Liga and Copa del Rey champion, in a one-match Super Cup on Sunday in the Moroccan city of Tangier.