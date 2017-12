Milan's coach Vincenzo Montella before the Italian Serie A soccer match US Sassuolo vs AC Milan at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Nov. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sevilla FC announced Thursday an agreement in principle for Italy's Vincenzo Montella to succeed the fired Eduardo Berizzo as coach of the La Liga side.

Montella is to sign an 18-month contract with Sevilla after settling his departure from AC Milan, which suspended him Nov. 27 and has already installed a new manager.