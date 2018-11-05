Sevilla was unable to manufacture anything more than a scoreless draw on the road against Real Sociedad on Sunday, falling further behind La Liga-leading Barcelona, which had won its match against Rayo Vallecano earlier on the weekend.
Real Sociedad has not won yet this season - that is, in the last five matches - at Anoeta stadium and choked once again against Sevilla, who themselves lost a golden opportunity to at least keep pace with Barcelona, garnering only one point in the standings with Sunday's result, while the Catalan squad came back to a 3-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and is now four points ahead in the table.