Real Sociedad's Januzaj (R) and Sevilla's Guilherme Arana (L) vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Sevilla at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, 04 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Real Sociedad's Illarramendi (L) and Sevilla's Vazquez (C) vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Sevilla at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, 04 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Juan Herrero

Sevilla was unable to manufacture anything more than a scoreless draw on the road against Real Sociedad on Sunday, falling further behind La Liga-leading Barcelona, which had won its match against Rayo Vallecano earlier on the weekend.

Real Sociedad has not won yet this season - that is, in the last five matches - at Anoeta stadium and choked once again against Sevilla, who themselves lost a golden opportunity to at least keep pace with Barcelona, garnering only one point in the standings with Sunday's result, while the Catalan squad came back to a 3-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday and is now four points ahead in the table.