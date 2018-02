Sevilla's Ever Banega (R) defends a possession from Leganes' El Zhar (L) during the second leg King's Cup semifinal soccer match between Sevilla and Leganes at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, Sevilla, southern Spain, Feb 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Argentina midfielder Ever Banega is due to sit out Sevilla's next two games after suffering an injury to his left hamstring earlier this week, the La Liga club said on Friday.

The 29-year-old was replaced on Wednesday by his compatriot Guido Pizarro in the second half of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Leganes, which ended 2-1 in favor of Sevilla, due to physical discomfort.