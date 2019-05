Leganes forward Youssef En-Nesyri (L) celebrates with coach Mauricio Pellegrino after scoring a goal against Sevilla in a LaLiga match in Seville, Spain, on Friday, May 3. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder (C) tries to get past Unai Bustinza (R) and Kenneth Josiah Omeruo of Leganes during a LaLiga match in Seville, Spain, on Friday, May 3. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz.

Oscar Rodriguez (R) of Leganes (R) tries to escape Sevilla's Roque Mesa (C) and Munir El Haddadi during a LaLiga match in Seville, Spain, on Friday, May 3. EFE-EPA/Julio Munoz

Leganes thumped Sevilla 3-0 here Friday to assure themselves of a third successive season in LaLiga while clouding the hosts' prospects for a top-four finish and the accompanying berth in the Champions League.

The victory brings 9th-place Leganes to 45 points from 36 matches, 10 points above the drop zone. The clubs below them in the table have a maximum of 9 points available from their remaining games.