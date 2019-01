Luis Muriel of Colombia (R) and goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye of Senegal in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group round soccer match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Sevilla announced Tuesday that forward Luis Muriel will go to Serie A side Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the 2018-2019 season.

For the Colombian international, who joined Sevilla in the 2017/2018 season and has 13 goals in 65 matches with the LaLiga side, the deal mark a return to the Italian league, where he previously played at UC Sampdoria.